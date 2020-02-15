Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$3.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.60) and the highest is ($2.73). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($7.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($23.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.61) to ($22.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($6.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRA. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,143. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.