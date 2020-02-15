Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$3.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.60) and the highest is ($2.73). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($7.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($23.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.61) to ($22.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($6.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRA. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,143. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

