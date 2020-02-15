Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The company has a market cap of $152.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

