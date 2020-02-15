Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,138. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 333,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 699,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.