Brokerages Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.30 Million

Analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to post $505.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.20 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Heico reported sales of $466.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 253,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,559. Heico has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Heico by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

