Brokerages Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will announce sales of $43.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the lowest is $41.90 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $62.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year sales of $202.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.12 million to $202.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $189.15 million, with estimates ranging from $184.55 million to $196.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Contract Drilling.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 74,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

