Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. Welltower reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,751,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.32. 2,484,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

