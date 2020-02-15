Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $42.79

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.15.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

