Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target at $85.60

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Copart stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.25. 1,674,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. Copart has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $122,327,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

