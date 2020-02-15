Brokerages Set Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15, a PEG ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.78. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 727,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after acquiring an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 216,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

