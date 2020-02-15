Brokerages Set Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ OLBK remained flat at $$28.83 during trading on Wednesday. 469,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,841. The company has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

