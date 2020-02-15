Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) PT at $14.74

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,576. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.79%.

In other news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,105.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

