Buckingham Research Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $131.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

