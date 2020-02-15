Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.63. 301,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

