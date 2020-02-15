Bulwark (BWK) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a total market cap of $193,529.00 and $15.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bulwark has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.