Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $13.45. Burnham shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 9,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

