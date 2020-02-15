Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMN. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

BMN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 19.75 ($0.26). The company had a trading volume of 2,489,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $227.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. Bushveld Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 18.44 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.81.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

