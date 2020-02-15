Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $92.68 million and approximately $252,984.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, TradeOgre, cfinex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00886688 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Coindeal, Binance, Crex24, cfinex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

