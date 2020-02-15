Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Update

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,110 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cable One by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

CABO stock traded down $23.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,774.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,647.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,422.63. Cable One has a 12 month low of $910.95 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.