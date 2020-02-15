Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $4,466,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

