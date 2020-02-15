Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 209,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,199. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $359.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 191,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

