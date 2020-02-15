Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.33. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CPT opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

