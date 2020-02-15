Canaccord Genuity Raises SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,270

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDR. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,381 ($44.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,302.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

