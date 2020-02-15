Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $445,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $2,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

