Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE GOOS remained flat at $$31.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,937,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,070. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $5,938,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,126 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

