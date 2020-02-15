Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$25.00 target price on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.75.

WEED opened at C$29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.21. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.22.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

