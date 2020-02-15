Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

FBIO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 995,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,961. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

