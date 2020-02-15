Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Corporate insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 24,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

