Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Capri worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $43,875,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.