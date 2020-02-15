CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

