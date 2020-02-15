Carawine Resources (ASX:CWX) Trading Up 19.1%

Shares of Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX:CWX) were up 19.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), approximately 1,477,002 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.19.

In other news, insider David Boyd 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th.

Carawine Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Western Australia and Victoria, Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and iron deposits. It holds interests in the Jamieson project covering an area of 34 square kilometers located near the township in northeast Victoria; Oakover project that comprises 9 granted exploration licenses and 6 exploration license applications covering a total area of approximately 3,270 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara region; Paterson project located in the Paterson Province; and Fraser Range project that comprises 5 granted exploration licenses located in Western Australia.

