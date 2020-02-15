Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.53 and last traded at $91.53, 427 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.

Cargojet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

