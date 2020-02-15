Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 674,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 14.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

