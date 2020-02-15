Castle Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $166,623.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.01219986 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000923 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,783,382 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.