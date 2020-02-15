Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.99. 2,813,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

