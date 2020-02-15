CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

CBA Florida Inc (OTCMKTS:CBAI)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 17,094,116 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 619% from the average daily volume of 2,377,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI)

CBA Florida, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell services. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

