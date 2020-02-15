CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Lowered by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CDK Global by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 307,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,397. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

