Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 50,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,221. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

