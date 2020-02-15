CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CELYAD SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYAD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

