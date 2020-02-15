Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 135.45 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.14. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.