Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 139 ($1.83).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 135.45 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.74%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

