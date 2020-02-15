Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,934,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 58,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

