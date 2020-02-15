CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

