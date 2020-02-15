Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Lowered to GBX 105 at UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94.70 ($1.25).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 71.26 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is -0.93%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.