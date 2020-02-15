Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Up 0%

Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

About Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

