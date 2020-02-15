Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

CRNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 398,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.16 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

