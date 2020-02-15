CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $55.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

