CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,306. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

