Cfra Boosts Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $25.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 2,497,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

