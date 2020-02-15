CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 656,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 151,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. CGI has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

