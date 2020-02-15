ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Trading Up 18.8%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price was up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69, approximately 305,346 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 100,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $314.40 million, a PE ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.05.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

